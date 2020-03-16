FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The first COVID-19 related death was reported in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday during a press conference at the Capitol. Beshear said the patient who died was a 66-year-old Bourbon County man.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state March 6. Since then, a total of 21 cases have been reported.
Schools, church services and several social gatherings across the state have been canceled to help slow the spread of the virus.
Beshear also stated all bars and restaurants would be closed to in-person dining starting Monday. He said drive-thrus, takeout and delivery would remain open and encouraged people to use those options.
