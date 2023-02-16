Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Jefferson. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Clark, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Trimble, Warren, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple waves of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible today and could result in locally excessive rainfall and flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&