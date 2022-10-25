SOUTHERN INDIANA — Unemployment rates continue to be historically low, but Kentucky and Indiana are facing tight labor markets.
A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released last week showed Indiana’s jobless rate at 2.8% for September, down from 3.1% in September 2021.
Kentucky’s unemployment rate in September was 3.8%, down from 4.7% the previous year.
In Southern Indiana, Clark County had a jobless rate of 2% in September, and Floyd County's was 1.8%.
But the jobless rate is just part of the story.
“The labor force growth of both states continues to show challenges,” said Uric Dufrene, Indiana University Southeast interim executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Sanders Chair in Business.
“Both states had no gains to the respective labor force. Thus, the unemployment rates remain low in both states.”
Kentucky did have a sizable increase in monthly job gains, adding about 15,000 positions from August to September. Indiana added about 9,000 jobs from month-to-month, up about 94,000 positions over the year.
But job openings remain high.
As the economy slows down, there will be a decline in the number of available job openings, Dufrene predicted. Some will be filled by entrants to the labor force, and others will be postponed or withdrawn, Dufrene said.
“The excessive number of job openings will help to lessen the increases to the unemployment rate that we would normally observe in a weakening economy,” he said.
Compared to the Great Recession, most households are in a stronger financial position even with high inflation, Dufrene continued.
“So as the economy enters a weakening state, the consumer is better positioned to face these darker storm clouds approaching,” he said.
