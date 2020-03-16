LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the state’s primary elections, scheduled for May 19, have been pushed back to June 23.
Beshear made several key announcements at his daily press briefing Monday, according to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News.
First, he confirmed the state’s latest coronavirus case, a 34-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
Then, Beshear urged child care centers to begin closing this week to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Midway through his news conference, he made the announcement about the postponement of the primary elections.
After his prepared remarks, Beshear answered several questions, including one about food trucks around the state.
“At this time, we are not prohibiting food trucks,” he said, adding, however, that both workers and patrons need to practice social distancing during transactions.
