JEFFERSONVILLE — A sign language interpreter who has communicated essential information throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was recently recognized by a Southern Indiana school.
This week, the Greater Clark Educational Foundation named Virginia Moore as Jeffersonville High School’s alumna of the year for her service during the pandemic.
Moore has appeared on a regular basis in Kentucky COVID-19 briefings as Gov. Andy Beshear’s American Sign Language interpreter, and she has become well-known in the state for her work communicating to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
As Moore signed for Beshear during a news conference Tuesday, the governor surprised her by announcing the honor from her former high school. She was also named Kentucky’s Communicator of the Year.
The recognition was both a shock and an honor, Moore said.
She serves as the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Frankfort, and she has long been an advocate for increasing communication access for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
Emily Oliver-Jones, executive director of the Greater Clark Educational Foundation, was joined by students at Jeffersonville High School in a recorded message to recognize Moore as alumna of the year. The video was played at Tuesday’s news conference.
She said this year the organization is honoring alumni for their leadership during the pandemic.
“For her to be able to use her talents and skills to communicate through sign language to make sure important information was shared in our community every single day was really special,” Oliver-Jones said.
She said Moore’s ability to bring joy while performing her job also stood out to the foundation.
“She has an instant way of bringing joy to other people’s life when they tune in,” Oliver-Jones said.
Moore grew up using sign language. There are a number of deaf individuals in her family, including her father, mother and two of her siblings.
“I was basically raised in a house of all deaf individuals, so you might want to say it was my first language,” she said. “I learned how to sign something before I learned to say it.”
She moved with her family from Louisville to Jeffersonville when she was about 10 years old. She graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1980.
“I was, I think, one of 630 at the time,” Moore said. “We had a huge class. You just know so many that you never think you are going to be recognized by the high school that you love dearly.”
More developed lifelong friendships at Jeffersonville High School, and the school has been a “beacon” in her life, she said.
She has remained close friends with Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael since they were students at Parkview Middle School. They also attended Jeffersonville High School together.
“We hit it off from day one —we’ve always been there for each other no matter what,” Carmichael said.
After graduating from Jeffersonville High School, she and Carmichael both attended Michigan State University, where Moore studied criminology.
However, Moore returned home when her father died as a result of a car accident, and she finished college at Indiana University Southeast.
After finishing a sociology and psychology degree at IUS, she started working for Goodwill Industries as an evaluator to help people figure out their career paths. At that time, Moore wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life, she said.
She was then hired by the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation in Louisville, and when they learned she was skilled with sign language, she started working with deaf individuals.
“That spurred by career path down that direction,” Moore said.
She eventually received two national interpreter certifications, and she started at the Kentucky commission as the interpreter for the executive director in 1995. She went through multiple positions there before becoming executive director herself.
For many years, Moore has pushed for sign language interpretation at emergency news conferences and the use of captions on television news.
When COVID-19 hit, it emphasized the importance of making important information accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
In Kentucky, the focus on regular translation at the COVID-19 briefings meant interpreters were given a platform they didn’t have before, according to Moore.
“If I have to find a silver lining out of the pandemic, it’s that people are realizing that you have to engage interpreters to sign,” she said.
It’s an issue that she has been passionate about since she was young. She remembers a time when her father was trying to learn about a tornado affecting the Louisville and Southern Indiana area, but the TV program they were watching was not accessible for the deaf or hard-of-hearing.
“I remember my father looking at me saying, can you listen to the news and tell me where the tornado is — tell me what’s going on and interpret,” Moore said. “That’s hard — I was a young girl and I was scared to death.”
"At that time, I also vowed, that’s not going to happen to anyone, and I’ve got to make sure we work together in communication so all individuals have access.”
The role of an interpreter is to be a conduit, and even as they communicate through sign language, they strive to be "invisible," Moore said.
So when she became famous in Kentucky for her work at Beshear’s COVID-19 briefings, it threw her for a loop, she said.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum even made two bobbleheads of Moore. A portion of the proceeds go toward the Kentucky School for the Deaf Charitable Foundation.
Carmichael noted Moore’s ability to reach people in the broader community.
“Even people who don’t know sign language think she is doing such an amazing job — and she is,” Carmichael said. “It’s not just the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. It’s everybody. Everybody is so touched watching her emotions, watching how she delivers.”
Moore said as Beshear's interpreter during the COVID-19 briefings, it is frequently a heartbreaking task as she signs about the stark realities of the pandemic.
“It is heart-wrenching knowing how many people the pandemic has taken from us,” she said.
She hopes that interpreters and inclusive forms of communication continue to be a regular presence after the pandemic.
“I hope that people understand the absolute need of communication — of communicating to the diverse world we live in,” Moore said. “It should never stop, and after the pandemic, it should continue, because that’s the key — for everyone to be united and move together to try to combat something like this [pandemic]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.