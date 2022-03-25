Every 30 minutes, all of the blood in your body circulates through an organ about the size of a computer mouse. No, I’m not talking about your heart. The kidneys, though small, are a vital organ that filter your blood and play an important role in several of the processes required for the body to function.
Kidney diseases are the 10th leading causes of death in the United States, with 37 million people estimated to have chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people do not even realize when they have a problem with their kidneys, so people with chronic kidney disease could go undiagnosed, resulting in severe kidney damage that may require dialysis or a transplant.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, only 10% of people with chronic kidney disease know they have it. Getting tested and early detection are important. If kidney disease is found and treated early, this may help slow the progression of kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease could be prevented.
Kidneys filter the blood, getting rid of waste and extra water.They also make hormones that help control the production of red blood cells and regulate blood pressure. When things go wrong in the kidneys, waste products can build up and cause a multitude of issues in the body. Early in the course of kidney disease, most people may not have notable symptoms. That’s why prevention, screening and detection are so important. When symptoms occur, they may include fatigue, poor appetite, dry itchy skin, trouble sleeping, trouble concentrating, swollen feet and ankles, muscle cramping at night, increased need to urinate — especially at night, and puffiness around the eyes.
This month is National Kidney Month, a time when health care providers like myself urge the importance of taking care of your kidneys and assessing your personal risk for kidney disease. There are several factors that can put you at a higher risk for chronic kidney issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and family history. These things cause more than two-thirds of chronic kidney disease. Approximately 1 of 3 people with diabetes also have kidney disease, according to the CDC.
Because physical symptoms can often take a long time to appear after kidneys stop functioning normally, screenings can help diagnose kidney disease early. With early detection, loss of kidney function may be slowed down through medical management and lifestyle changes. Cooking foods with less salt can help control blood pressure, directly impacting kidney function. Quitting smoking, eating lots of fruits and vegetables and maintaining an active lifestyle may also help maintain kidney health. Even a regular routine of 30-minute walks can make a difference.
Additionally, one of the most important things you can do for your kidneys is to make sure you are asking about any recommendations for evaluation of your kidneys during your preventative exams, and tell your doctor if you have a history of kidney disease in your family, so they can recommend preventive care or special screening tests for you. Managing blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure levels is important for everyone, but is crucially important if you are at high risk for kidney disease. If you are at high risk for kidney disease, make sure you are working with your doctor to ensure that recommended screenings are performed to evaluate for kidney disease.
Kidney diseases are a leading cause of death in the United States and each day, about 360 people in the U.S. begin dialysis treatment for kidney failure. The impact of kidney disease on patients, including physical symptoms and emotional distress is high. Treatments for chronic kidney disease can significantly impact your quality of life including day to day activities. Prevention through early detection is one of the best ways to mitigate chronic kidney disease before it becomes severe enough to require invasive and expensive treatments.
