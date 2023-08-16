NEW ALBANY – KidStuff Sale is making its way back to Southern Indiana this October in New Albany at the National Guard Armory.
Families will be able to go to the armory, 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, on October 26-28 to shop for the first time in seven years.
Suzette Decker, founder and owner of KidStuff Sale, started the business in her backyard in 1997. Decker along with 30 friends and neighbors came together for three days and sold items from their homes they did not need.
From a yard sale, the consignment operation grew and expanded throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana, and even a virtual sale is Florida.
“KidStuff Sale is a seasonal children’s consignment event and it’s a pop-up event,” Decker said.
Twice a year they have the sale, once in the spring for summer clothing and the other in the fall for winter garments.
The event in Southern Indiana stopped after Decker noticed that many families from Indiana were coming to the Louisville events, so she decided to dedicate more effort into providing a larger sale in Louisville.
“I would say probably 20% of our families that participate in our big event here in Louisville come from Indiana,” Decker said. “A lot of our team are from Indiana and I just feel like there’s a need there for this event.”
KidStuff Sale came back to help out those in Indiana who make the commute so they do not have to deal with traffic, closures and tolls, Decker added.
“It’s really difficult for those families to come back and forth like that,” Decker said. “They do it because they love it and they love the concept.”
Decker wants to bring back the Indiana event and return it to the original schedule they had seven years ago, with one sale in the spring and the other in the summer. They are currently looking for dates in April 2024.
There will be a presale day that people can purchase for Oct. 24 for those who would like to have a head start on buying. For more information on the event and presale tickets, go to https://www.kidstuffsale.com/event/indiana/.
“We’re excited to be back up there and we encourage families to give it a try,” Decker said. “It’s a really nice opportunity to get a lot of things sold in one weekend.”
