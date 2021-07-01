NEW ALBANY — Stephen Kiger, retired nonprofit director and local community leader, began his role as the Rotary Club of New Albany’s newest president on Thursday.
From its inception in 1915, the Rotary Club of New Albany has served the community and remained dedicated to the ideals and purposes of Rotary International. Rotary membership represents a cross-section of New Albany’s business and community leaders who are dedicated to serving others locally and around the world.
Kiger has been a Rotarian since 2001, serving in a variety of leadership and service positions. Rotary International has recognized him as a Paul Harris Fellow, signifying his ongoing contributions to the Rotary Foundation.
“I have always been captivated and motivated by Rotary’s commitment to ‘Doing Good in the World’.” Kiger said. “Rotary, to me, is a wonderful vehicle for expressing my desire to do good in the world and be a part of touching the lives of people throughout Southern Indiana and beyond.”
Kiger and his wife, Pam, came to Southern Indiana in the summer of 2001 as the executive directors of The Salvation Army. They had previously served as directors with The Salvation Army in multiple communities throughout the Midwest and finished their 42-year career in June of 2017.
Kiger will replace Joe Glover, who completed the 2020-21 year as the club’s president and will now transition into the role of past president.
“Steve has been a servant leader all of his life,” Glover said. “I have always looked up to Steve, and I know he will do an amazing job leading our Rotary Club in 2021-22. His compassion, dedication, and love for building relationships will set him apart and position him to take our club to new heights with continued success in the next year.”
Kiger’s preparation for his new role as club president includes having recently completed a club leadership series, in addition to being a 2020 graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute. He says that his primary goal for the coming year is best expressed by Rotary’s 2021-22 International Theme, ‘Serve to Change Lives’.
“If I can help, in some small way, to harness the time, energy and resources of the Rotary Club of New Albany to engage our local community and serve in ways that will bring lasting change to the lives of people, then I will feel that I have accomplished a significant goal.”
Kiger is a graduate of the University of Missouri, St. Louis. He and his wife reside in Southern Indiana, have three children and six grandchildren, and are enjoying an active retirement focused on continued service to others and their family.
Each year on July 1 the Rotary Club of New Albany transitions each of the positions on its board of directors. A full listing of members on the 2021-22 Board of Directors is below:
President: Stephen Kiger
President-Elect: Andy Atchison
Secretary: Matt Millies
Vice President: Cory Cochran
Treasurer: Dave Colter
Club Director: Rich Rudolph
Club Director: Suzanna Jacobson
Rotary Foundation Chair: Roger Whaley
Past President: Joe Glover
