Clark Memorial Health announces that Kimberly Richmond, DNP, APRN, FNP-C has joined Clark Primary Care in Clarksville.
She received a Doctor of Nursing Practice at Indiana Wesleyan University and a Family Nurse Practitioner Post-Master Certificate at the University of Cincinnati.
Richmond began her nursing career as a certified nursing assistant at Norton Healthcare. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Spalding University, she worked as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit at Norton Healthcare. She continued her professional experience at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital as an emergency room nurse and a nursing house supervisor while pursuing her Master of Science degree in nursing education and a doctorate degree in nursing practice.
She served as an adjunct faculty, clinical instructor, and lecturer at Bellarmine University from 2014 to 2019.
“I am excited to join the team of providers at Clark Primary Care offering a range of prevention, wellness and treatment to the community,” said Richmond.
“I’m excited to welcome Kim to our expanding group of primary care providers,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “Kim is an excellent addition to our Clarksville primary care office, and her experience is important to help us meet our region’s evolving health care needs.”
Our Clark Primary Care offices are staffed by experienced providers who specialize in family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics. Clark Primary Care providers offer annual checkups, preventive care, immunizations, sick visits, and management of chronic diseases.
Richmond is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-283-4441 or go to myclarkmedicalgroup.com/primary-care to book an appointment online.
