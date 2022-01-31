FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany Councilman Al Knable has formally filed to run for Floyd County Commissioner, District 1.
“I know Al will bring integrity, leadership and a ton of energy to the office,” said former Commissioner Billy Stewart.
Knable won his first City Council race in 2015; re-election in 2019 garnering the most votes in the At-Large contest each time. He served as Council President in 2018, the first Republican to do so in nearly two decades.
During his time on the Council, Knable has advocated for tougher litter and noise ordinances and mitigated a proposed rental registry he viewed as too restrictive. He also helped ensure minimal total closure during ongoing Sherman Minton Bridge restoration.
“The bridge is a lifeline for our community’s small businesses. It’s an essential line of transit for our daily commuters. We need as much access to it as possible while repairs are underway.” Knable declared.
Current District 3 Commissioner Tim Kamer stated, “Al is a data driven public servant who cares deeply about the people of Floyd County. I believe he and I would work together very well.”
Knable has always been mindful that he represents the people rather than the government itself. “We are stewards of the taxpayer’s money.” he said; adding, “Citizens should have direct access to their elected officials and we must always act with total transparency.”
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane noted, “I’ve known Al several years. I’ve witnessed how he cares and works for the folks in New Albany. I’m sure he’s the right person for the Commissioner’s job. I look forward to partnering with him in service to the people of Floyd County.”
Al, a fifth generation native of Floyd County, graduated with honors each from New Albany HS (1984), Purdue University (BS, 1988), IU Medical School (MD, 1992). He served on active duty (US Air Force) achieving the rank of Major.
Floyd County Sherriff Frank Loop asserted, “I support Al 100% for Commissioner because I know he has the back of all of our law enforcement and first responder personnel.”
Al and wife Jessica have been married over 25 years with children Clair, Harrison, Elias and Nolan.
Knable’s a managing partner of Associates in Dermatology; volunteers with Salvation Army, Hosparus, U of L Medical School and Purdue Extension Board. He is a guest columnist for the News and Tribune (on hiatus) and co-hosts the podcast “Get Action!”. He is a member of Holy Family Church.
Follow Al on Facebook (“Al Knable for Floyd County”) and Twitter (“@alknable”).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.