SOUTHERN INDIANA — U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth’s announcement earlier this month that he won’t seek another term in the House put the rumor mill in full swing as to which Republican candidates may emerge in Indiana’s 9th District.
One of the top names to surface declared Sunday that he won’t seek the Republican nomination to replace Hollingsworth in the 2022 race.
New Albany City Councilman Al Knable announced in a Facebook post that he won't run for Congress this year, but will instead stay in the Floyd County Commissioners contest.
“I am humbled and honored to have heard far and near from so many people from both sides of the political aisle encouraging me to consider a run,” Knable said of the Congressional race in the social media post.
“I committed to running for Floyd County Commissioner this past summer and I’m excited to be honoring that commitment. The Commissioner’s office is truly where I believe I can be of the greatest service to the most people at present.”
There will be at least two candidates in the Republican primary for the open commissioner’s seat. Incumbent Shawn Carruthers has also announced he will seek another term.
As for the U.S. House seat, state Sen. Erin Houchin has declared for the Republican primary. The Salem Republican has garnered endorsements from several Southern Indiana and state officials including former Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman, state Rep. Karen Engleman and the current sheriffs in Lawrence, Dearborn, Jackson, Washington and Harrison counties.
Democrats seeking to take the 9th District seat back from Republicans for the first time in over a decade include high school teacher Matt Fyfe.
