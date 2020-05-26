NEW ALBANY — With about $1.2 million in federal relief funds available to New Albany, City Councilman Al Knable believes input on how to spend those funds should come from more than just the administration.
Knable wants the council to have a part in the process.
“I really think we should be involved in at least the idea phase of how that money is going to be allocated,” Knable said during Thursday’s council meeting.
He also suggested the city meet with the county as the entities decide how to spend their allotment of Coronavirus Relief Fund money that’s being footed through the CARES Act.
Floyd County has been designated to receive $2.523,509 in CRF funding, which has specific guidelines for use.
Knable suggested exploring whether the funds could help downtown businesses expand outdoor seating and continue curbside service to reduce lost revenue due to social distancing guidelines.
“Those are lifelines of income for those businesses,” he said.
Councilman David Aebersold said he’d be willing to work on a council committee to research some proposals. He also added that while helping downtown businesses is great, there are other parts of New Albany that could use assistance.
“We have a large community,” he said.
Last week, Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city had spent less than $100,000 on coronavirus-related expenses. It’s too early to know how much New Albany may need to spend in response to COVID-19, but it’s unlikely the city will need the full $1.2 million for government expenses, he said.
Councilman requests information, appearance by police chief
Also during Thursday’s meeting, Councilman Josh Turner said he had filed an open records request with the administration regarding tax-increment financing spending in 2019.
Turner said he’d made multiple requests to the administration before filing the request without getting a response.
Aebersold responded that he’d made several inquiries in the past, and has “never had a problem” with receiving timely responses from the administration.
“And surely it isn’t just me,” he said.
Councilman Greg Phipps backed Aebersold’s statement, as he said he’s also not encountered delays in getting information from the Gahan administration.
Turner continued that he’s also been contacted by New Albany residents about concerns over increased crime, and requested that Police Chief Todd Bailey appear before the council to address the complaints.
Since early April, Turner said he’s asked for Bailey and other department heads to be present for council meetings, which are being held virtually due to the pandemic, but they have yet to honor the request.
“There’s no excuse not to have answers,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting, Councilman Scott Blair said it would be prudent for the administration to provide updated budget numbers to “make sure we’re on track” in light of lost revenue due to the coronavirus.
The council’s next meeting will be Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.