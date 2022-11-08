FLOYD COUNTY — Republican Al Knable was elected as the next Floyd County Commissioner for District 1 after gaining 64% of the votes on Tuesday against Democratic candidate Tyler P. Gaines.
Knable’s 64.42% amounted to 17,257 votes, while Gaines earned 9.532 votes, or 35.58%.
A local dermatologist and two-term New Albany City Council member, Knable will add county commissioner to his record on Jan. 1.
The election results have left Knable energized and ready to hit the ground running by sharing his ideas on ongoing county projects and concerns, such as the addition of county ambulances and the building of the new judicial center.
“It is my hope that some of these proposals that have been in the works for three or four years aren’t rushed through between now and January, so that the new people on board, myself included, can have some input,” he said.
Along with helping resolve existing concerns and projects, Knable is looking to introduce new ideas.
Bringing agriculture back into the county’s school curriculum is one suggestion Knable plans to propose.
Improving infrastructure was a large component of Knable’s campaign, with the hope of making commutes better and the long-term goal of building another west end bridge.
Though he is not expecting the project to get started any time soon, he said that they need to begin having that conversation. By having these conversations, Knable said they can maintain the county’s agricultural heritage as development in the region grows.
Knable is also interested in boosting morale by ensuring that county employees know that they are wanted and needed and that he is listening to them.
Having worked on the city council for seven years, Knable is also hoping to bridge the communication gap between the city and the county.
The Knable family has long been in the county, and Al Knable will make the seventh person in his family to be a county commissioner, though he noted that he is the first Republican.
“I hope to serve in a capacity that would make them proud if they were still here,” Knable said.
The Floyd County Republican Party will have to fill Knable’s council seat for the last year of his elected term.
