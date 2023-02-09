Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 of the Knights of Columbus recently completed an exterior renovation of its more than 100-year-old building at 809 East Main Street, New Albany.
The old yellow siding from the 1980s was removed and replaced with a gray-tinted durable product. The entranceway was refurbished with new windows and a redesigned canopy. The east and north sides of the of the edifice were painted a complementary gray. New gutters were installed throughout.
“We could not have even dreamed of this project without the help of our Brother Knights, anonymous donors and especially our friends at the Caesars Foundation,” says Grand Knight Thomas Waters. “Going forward this landmark will be a shining complement to Historic Main Street.”
In 2021/2022, the upper interior of the building was remodeled to return its countenance to how it looked in 1921 when it was constructed. The drop ceiling was removed exposing the oft-forgotten running track. Two small storage rooms and the stage were demolished, freeing up needed square footage. New walls with hidden storage capability were added.
“This was one of the first gymnasiums built in Southern Indiana,” says Past Grand Knight Michael Carter. “Many New Albanians have memorable stories to tell about their time here.”
To schedule a tour, inquire about rentals, or to share your memories, email kofc1221@gmail.com or call (812) 944-0891 or mail to KofC Council 1221, 809 E. Main Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
