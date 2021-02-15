CHARLESTOWN — A $17.4 million investment by J. Knipper and Co. is expected to bring 38 new jobs to Southern Indiana by the end of 2024.
One Southern Indiana, the River Ridge Development Authority and J. Knipper announced an expansion project Monday morning in a joint news release. The project calls for the addition of 150,000 square feet of space for the company's distribution center at 1250 Patrol Road between Jeffersonville and Charlestown in the River Ridge Commerce Center.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has offered Knipper up to $400,000 in conditional tax credits, according to the news release, if it fulfills its job-creation commitment.
Knipper is a supply chain services operation serving the U.S. pharmaceutical industry. The expansion will allow the company to install a new refrigerator that can hold up to 1,500 pallets along with a drive-in freezer.
“Our mission is to work with our clients to create solutions that are strategically designed, faithfully executed, and driven by market insight and data to ensure maximum return on our clients' investments, and ultimately to improve people's lives,” said Mike Laferrera, CEO of Knipper, in the news release.
“The expansion of our Charlestown, Ind., facility will help us work toward that, and we appreciate the State of Indiana, the City of Charlestown, River Ridge Commerce Center and 1si for helping us expand to meet new demands.”
The Charlestown distribution center was established in 2016. Knipper was founded in 1986, and is headquartered in New Jersey.
“On behalf of the City of Charlestown, I’d like to congratulate J. Knipper and Company on their recent announcement,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said in the news release. “It is always great news for Charlestown when a company like Knipper announces the addition of more than 35 jobs with wages 25 percent above the Clark County average. We wish them the best of luck and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”
Jerry Acy, executive director of River Ridge Commerce Center, said officials knew Knipper was an “innovative, growth-oriented employer” when the company first located in Southern Indiana.
“The River Ridge Development Authority will continue to invest in infrastructure and amenities, so River Ridge remains an appealing location for Knipper and other firms serving the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries,” Acy said in the news release.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, said the project will mark Knipper's second expansion since moving into the commerce park in 2016.
“While that kind of success is due to the hard work of Knipper's employees and forward-thinking management, we believe choosing to locate and grow within the River Ridge Commerce Center, and the State of Indiana itself, contributed to the active growth the company has experienced,” she said.
For more information on the company, visit www.knipper.com.
