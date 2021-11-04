The News and Tribune submitted questions to local elected officials asking them to explain the duties of their office to try to better inform the public. This is part of an ongoing feature.
NAME: Butch Love
POSITION/OFFICE: Clark County Assessor
HOW MANY YEARS IN THIS OFFICE? Almost three years
What are the primary responsibilities of your office?
To make sure all property values both real and personal throughout the entire county are at market value.
What’s a common misconception about your office, or what’s something the public may not be aware of that falls under the purview of your office?
Misconceptions: The assessor’s office doesn’t raise or lower property taxes. We don’t set the tax rates in the cities, towns or county. We don’t issue the exemptions or deductions on properties.
Not aware of: Each year a (Form-11 Notice of Assessment) is sent to all property owners on April 23. Property owners have until June 15 to file an appeal on their real estate property assessment. June 15th is the state deadline each year. Every year every property in Clark County goes through the “Trending Process” and a “Ratio Study” is performed base on sales in neighborhoods and areas throughout the county. Neighborhood Factors are then applied to each property based on the “Market”. Indiana is a “Market Value in Use” and has been since 2002. The market has a direct impact on assessed values.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Both working in the office and in the field at properties. Meeting people that have assessment issues before they go to work or after they get off work so they don’t have to take the time off. Correcting assessment issues that are incorrect and in favor of the property owner.
What are the best ways to reach you, or someone at your office, for assistance?
Office Phone: 812-285-6225
Email Address: blove@co.clark.in.us
