The News and Tribune submitted questions to local elected officials asking them to explain the duties of their office to try to better inform the public. This is part of an ongoing feature.
NAME: Danny Yost
POSITION/OFFICE: Clark County Auditor
YEARS IN OFFICE: Elected in 2018 and currently in my third year in office.
What are the primary responsibilities of your office?
The Auditor is the chief financial officer of the county. This office is responsible for payroll, applying deductions and tax rates to homeowners, paying all claims, preparing budgets, serving as secretary for the county commissioners and county council.
What's a common misconception about your office, or what's something the public may not be aware of that falls under the purview of your office?
The Auditor's office handles all things financial within the county. Many in the public do not know all the functions of the office. They think we handle the tax exemptions and that is all we do.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Seeing and meeting with the public and knowing what we do makes a big difference with their property taxes.
What are the best ways to reach you, or someone at your office?
Email: dyost@co.clark.in.us
Office: 812-285-6221
Cell: 812-207-3010
Facebook: Clark County Indiana Auditor's Office
