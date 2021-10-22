The News and Tribune submitted questions to local elected officials asking them to explain the duties of their office in an effort to better inform the public.
NAME: David Brewer
POSITION/OFFICE: New Albany Township Trustee
What are the primary responsibilities of your office?
The New Albany Township Trustee helps in multiple ways:
1. Provide Rent/mortgage relief
2. Help with utility payments that are in disconnect status
3. Provide indigent burial and cremation services
4. Minor car repairs
5. Clothing/shoes for work or school
6. Diabetic medications or other
7. Transportation/fuel for reasonable cause (work, medical, etc..)
8. Provide case work and personally meet with clients to help those requesting assistance to fill out applications
9. Connect our clients with other resources throughout the area
10. Provide help with job placement and training information
11. Provide resources for food and other resources within the home
12. Provide emergency shelter for the homeless.
13. We operate (Restrict - Evict)an eviction program that is proactive to prevent some evictions
14. The Trustee provides an advocacy service to its qualifying clients that need help guiding them through eviction legal services and advocating in court to help stop landlord retaliation evictions.
15. Help clients that need emergency home repairs and connect them to volunteers and City services to get them help and inspect any housing for needed repairs.
16. The Trustee maintains seven cemeteries in our Township that are abandoned and one public cemetery for indigent burials. We currently have budgeted funding for much needed repairs in 2022.
17. Weed and Overgrowth removal in the Township focusing on areas with rank vegetation and nuisance properties.
18. The Trustee can mediate fence line disputes in the Township to try and resolve any discrepancies with regards to fences and property lines with neighbors before any civil court action takes place.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
As your New Albany Township Trustee I am focused on helping others and actually making a difference. My staff and myself are finding new ways to help people and families within our Township by using its guidelines and making a personal connection with our clients. We have started the process of arming our clients with tools that they have desperately needed to make a lasting impact for them. We are literally improving the lives of our clients daily. We have countless, unbelievable success stories, that my staff and I are very proud of. This is the most rewarding and impactful job in government.
CONTACT
For more information, visit natownshiptrustee.org or call 812-948-5498.
