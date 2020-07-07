Michael Kolodziej, development manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, was sworn in as the new president of Rotary Club of Jeffersonville, effective July 1, 2020.
“I am honored to serve as President of the Rotary Club of Jeffersonville, especially during the club’s historic 100th anniversary. I will strive to continue Rotary’s role of serving Southern Indiana like the many great leaders before me,” he said.
Kolodziej became a member of the Rotary Club in 2019 after the support and encouragement of his previous supervisor, Lucy Koesters of LifeSpan Resources.
“I was looking for additional opportunities to help others and develop leadership skills. What better way than by joining an organization that’s made a positive impact locally for the last century,” he said.
“As president of Rotary Club of Jeffersonville, I hope to increase and diversify the club’s membership to better represent our community. I also want to create more service projects that residents of Jeffersonville and Southern Indiana use on a day-to-day basis.”
The Rotary Club of Jeffersonville has been in the forefront of many community improvements during its century of service. During its early history, it spearheaded creation of Clark Memorial Hospital and was instrumental in organizing the Boy Scout movement. The club also instigated creation of the Indiana Society for Crippled Children during the 1940s and led creation of the Southeastern Indiana Rehabilitation Center, now part of Goodwill Industries.
More recently, the club has provided scholarships to students at Indiana University Southeast and Ivy Tech Community College and provided grants to a host of local human service organizations. Its most recent project was installation of an artistic water fountain at Big Four Park in Jeffersonville, in cooperation with Rotary District 6580, Indiana American Water Company, and the City of Jeffersonville.
The main objective of Rotary is to encourage service and there are six areas of focus: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, and growing local economies. Rotary unites people from around the world who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to the world’s most persistent issues.
Kolodziej has a background in non-profit management and earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Louisville. He works for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kentuckiana as the development manager for both Louisville and Southern Indiana, where he hopes to increase services to enhance the potential of more youth in Clark and Floyd counties. He previously served in various communications and fundraising roles with LifeSpan Resources, YMCA Safe Place Services, and Metropolitan Housing Coalition.
To learn more about Rotary Club of Jeffersonville and how you can become a member, go to: www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofjeffersonville/ or email jeffrotary@gmail.com.
