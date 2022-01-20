Republican Denise Konkle has filed to run for re-election on the Floyd County Council. She provided the following statements about her candidacy.
What you can expect from me?
Respect above all. I believe respecting all opinions and listening to all sides will lead us to right decisions for our county’s future.
Data driven decisions. My past five years on the council demonstrates that using data to drive decision is a key component of my leadership style.
Making the best decisions for the County. Over my tenure on the council, I have strived to create a place where our kids want to live and raise their families. I ensure you that all my decisions are made with the best interest for the county.
About Me
I have served on the council for the last 5 years, serving as either President or VP in 4 out of the last 5 years.
I have lived in Floyd County my entire life and am retired from BAT where I held various Budgeting and Forecasting positions over 38 years.
Accomplishments
• I was instrumental in establishing the Floyd County Legacy Foundation to protect hospital proceed money to invest into Floyd County’s Future. The County’s Legacy Foundation has approximately $30 million invested. The foundation is using the spend rate of 5% each year to support Floyd County Projects that would otherwise not get supported via an annual grant process.
• Established a Five Year Plan to ensure decisions made can be sustained in the future.
• Supported Broadband expansion, by leveraging $750,000 toward a $3 million grant to expand broadband service in Floyd County.
• Supported Park Improvements, by amending budget dollars to provide an extra $200,000 in capital improvement dollars.
• Supported fair wage increases for all county employees.
• Supported the fight against COVID-19, by voting to put $100,000 into a fund to fight covid before funding from the state or federal governments where received.
• Helped put Floyd County in the best Financial Position it has seen in several years. Floyd County has maintained the status of the 5th lowest property tax rate in Indiana, while continuing to address the needs of the county with high quality services.
More to do
• Provide highspeed internet service to all Floyd County residences within the next 3 years, and this is a quality-of-life issue that must be addressed.
This is for starters, but a lot more needs to be done. I would like to hear your ideas. Please visit my Facebook page at Denise Konkle for County Council and leave me a message or email me at DeniseKonkle@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.