NEW ALBANY — The board of directors for the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has decided upon the next leader of the organization, and he’s a face that’s familiar to Southern Indiana.
The board announced Monday the hiring of Joshua Kornberg as executive director of the foundation. He will replace Jerry Finn, who announced in August his plans to retire after 19 years in the position.
Kornberg will begin working on Jan. 11 and will shadow Finn through the end of March. In accepting the position, Kornberg will vacate his post as executive director of development at Ivy Tech Community College.
“I am delighted to accept the position and look forward to serving the board as we plan for this new decade of philanthropic commitment to the Floyd County community,” Kornberg said in a news release.
His announcement comes as Caesars Southern Indiana is in the process of being sold. An agreement with the state calls for the Harrison County casino, which provides the funding for the foundation through an agreement established when the operation launched as a riverboat, to be sold to a new entity by the end of the year.
The foundation’s impact on Southern Indiana has been sizable and widespread.
Since 1999, the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County has awarded more than $51 million to local organizations in the forms of scholarships, grants and other donations as footed through $60.5 million in contributions by the casino.
Among its benefactors, the Floyd County Family YMCA/Scribner Place was bolstered by a $20 million commitment by the foundation.
The foundation’s board includes Floyd County and New Albany elected officials as well as casino representatives.
And that board decided on Kornberg among several applicants for the position.
Kornberg graduated from New Albany High School before earning a bachelor’s degree at Indiana University Southeast. He went on to achieve a Masters in Science in Business Communication and a Doctorate in Education-Organizational Leadership from Spaulding University.
“Dr. Kornberg’s community involvement has been extensive. Along with his work at Ivy Tech, he has served as an Adjunct Lecturer at IU Southeast, Manager of Advancement and Stakeholder Engagement at the Kentucky Science Center, as well as Community Engagement Program Coordinator at Volunteers of America Mid-States,” the news release issued by the foundation states in regards to Kornberg’s qualifications.
“Dr. Kornberg also serves as the Chair-elect for the IU Southeast Board of Managers Alumni Association, Vice -President for Community in Schools of Clark County, Advisory Council member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, President of Jeffersonville Parks Authority, Ignite Louisville Class of 2021, and Tau Kappa Epsilon Board member and Scholarship Chair and past President of the IU Southeast Alumni Association Board of Directors.”
Earlier this year, Kornberg received the James W. Robinson Young Professional of the Year Award during the One Southern Indiana ONCE Awards celebration.
“We were so fortunate to have so many excellent applicants for the position. It was a tough choice, but we are delighted to have Dr. Josh Kornberg accept the position,” said Brad Siegel, treasurer of the Caesars Foundation board and CEO of Caesars Southern Indiana.
“We look forward to Dr. Kornberg continuing the tradition of the Caesars Foundation’s excellence and commitment to the community in Floyd County.”
