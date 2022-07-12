NEW ALBANY — Kosair Charities has announced a donation of $500,000 to Floyd Memorial Foundation to establish Level II neonatal services at Baptist Health Floyd.
Baptist Health Floyd is dedicated to supporting the Southern Indiana community by treating all patients including newborns with special or critical needs. By establishing a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, pregnant mothers and families can be assured their baby will receive effective, quality and vital care should an issue present itself during delivery. Child healthcare and research aligns with the mission of Kosair Charities.
Since 2019, the nonprofit agency has provided $519,274 for equipment and services in order to treat babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. This recent grant pushes the total amount of funding support over $1 million.
“Thanks to the incredible and continuous generosity and partnership of Kosair Charities, they have enabled Baptist Health Floyd to not only purchase the necessary equipment to treat babies born with N.A.S., but also help lay the foundation to envision a Level II NICU here at the hospital. They are truly helping us make our vision, our dreams for this community, come true,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of Floyd Memorial Foundation.
Approximately 1,200 babies are born annually at Baptist Health Floyd. More than 200 babies are born at other hospitals offering licensed neonatal services if the pregnant mother is considered high risk and chooses to deliver her baby where there is immediate care available if needed or if there are complications during pregnancy or delivery mandating the mother be transported to another facility. These circumstances present many hardships for the mother and baby that Baptist Health Floyd hopes to alleviate in the near future.
“This grant funding gives us an opportunity to set the course for our neonatal services, expand the care we can provide for babies born at our facility, and assure our community members advanced, essential equipment and resources are readily available should a need arise,” said Emily Banet, MSN, Director of General Medical, Women and Childrens at Baptist Health Floyd.
Grant funding will support the purchase of advanced medical equipment and resources that will enable the nursery staff members to quickly and effectively manage treatment of all babies born at the hospital, while keeping baby with the mother’s care team, allow mother to initiate mother/baby bonding, and alleviate any hardships for the mother. Monies will be used to purchase high quality bassinets and infant base stations that provide a warm, safe environment and continuously monitors vital signs while allowing the baby to stay with the parent(s). Additional grant monies will provide for construction for a dedicated, safe area for Level I and Level II babies on the fourth floor, a new waiting room and training area for staff.
For more information about neonatal services at or to make a donation to Baptist Health Floyd, please contact Meredith Lambe, (812) 949-5519 or via e-mail at meredith.lambe@bhsi.com.
