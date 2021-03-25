Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.