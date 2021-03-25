NEW ALBANY — About four years after starting her business, Emily Gray is offering her hand-poured candles in her own storefront in downtown New Albany.
Kozy Kandles celebrated its grand opening Saturday at 37 Bank Street, Suite 8 in Underground Station.
The shelves of Kozy Kandles are stocked with candles with scents such as citrus & sage, cashmere cedar, lavender driftwood, smoked honey and bourbon caramel crunch.
This week, Gray has been making candles with scents such as strawberry margarita.
“I try to make them unique — not anything you can find anywhere else, and people find their favorite fragrance and they can only find it here,” she said.
In addition to candles, she offers room & linen sprays, and she plans to introduce reed diffusers.
The handcrafted candles are all made from soy for a longer, cleaner burn, Gray said, and they use fragrances and essential oils that are free from carcinogens, phthalates and toxins.
“They are eco-friendly, and they are actually supporting domestic farmers because they are from soybeans,” she said.
Kozy Kandles is inspired by “home and nostalgia,” Gray said.
“A lot of the fragrances are very warm and cozy, and personally, I really enjoy more of the warm, musky, ambery type of fragrances, but everything is seasonal,” Gray said.
Gray started the business in 2016 as a therapeutic hobby as a student and athlete at Indiana University Southeast. She went to Hobby Lobby one evening to buy supplies for making her own candles, and she continued experimenting to perfect the craft, she said.
“I’ve always had an obsession with candles, especially when I went away for my first year of college,” she said. “I really started to like the candles and wax melts, because certain fragrances make me feel comforted because I missed home. They just made me very, very happy.”
She then started sharing her candles on Facebook, and she sold the candles at her first craft fair in November of 2016.
She decided to use the letter “K” in Kozy Kandles in honor of her grandmother, Kay Gray, who died in fall of 2016.
“That all started Kozy Kandles, and then I just really got inspired and was just so passionate about it all and sharing with the community,” Gray said.
She studied business and marketing in college as she pursued her candle business. Kozy Kandles eventually became a full-time business.
At the start of 2020, she was planning to move to Seattle for a job, but those plans didn’t work out as the pandemic hit.
“I still lived at home at the time, so I was like, I’ll still keep going Kozy Kandles, especially right now when everything is shut down,” she said. “I started offering local deliveries and really pushing Kozy, and people were stuck at home and wanted candles.”
“We couldn’t go anywhere, so that was the perfect little thing that kind of sparked business for me in the spring,” she said.
She previously made the candles in her parents’ basement, but she moved to her own home in June. She started a partnership with True North Boutique last summer, and she used the shop for making the candles until she moved into the Underground Station workshop in February.
“I just needed more workspace — I couldn’t really grow in that square footage, so I got my own place,” she said. “My goal is to get into more retail stores, especially in Louisville and really grow online.”
Opening her own brick and mortar is bringing more spotlight to the business, Gray said.
“I really strive to have a community aspect with my customers, so I just think this adds another layer to just making it more special,” she said.
When people burn the candles, Gray wants them to feel “a sense of warmth and peace and comfort,” she said.
Gray is still figuring out the exact hours for the storefront, and customers can schedule shopping appointments on Kozy Kandles’ website.
