NEW ALBANY — Kraft Funeral Service Charlestown Road location is undergoing a “major remodel” over the next few months.
Work began today on the building, at 2776 Charlestown Road in New Albany. Work is expected to last six to eight weeks and due to construction, all funerals and visitations will be held at the Spring Street location, according to a news release.
The cemetery and office will remain open. Visitors should use the Old Ford Road entrance during the construction.
“In order to ensure that our construction is not an inconvenience throughout the process, we will serve all families at our Spring Street funeral home,” the release states.
The new improvements to the funeral home include upgraded furniture, flooring, lighting, cabinetry, paint, and audio\video equipment.
“Although our facilities are undergoing remodeling, please rest assured that Kraft Funeral Service will still be able to serve the community with the same care and compassion you have come to know and trust,” the release says. “The Kraft family will still handle every service that is entrusted to our care in order to ensure that each family we serve is able to celebrate the life of their loved one in a memorable and meaningful way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.