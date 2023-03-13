JEFFERSONVILLE — Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new central fill pharmacy facility in Southern Indiana. The Jeffersonville Central Fill will expand the reach and efficiency of prescription services across a four-state region.
The new location is five times larger than its predecessor, covering 58,000 square feet or approximately the size of a standard football field, under one roof. The expansion will provide automated prescription service from Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Commerce Center to Kroger Health patients in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“Jeffersonville Central Fill is one more way Kroger Health will deliver the best care to our patients,” said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. “By using this facility to fill prescriptions, our pharmacists will spend less time putting pills in bottles and more time doing what they love – providing expert care and outstanding customer service.”
Jeffersonville Central Fill is one of four similar sites around the U.S. Together, they support nearly 160 Kroger Family of Pharmacies and distribute more than 32 million prescriptions to patients across the country. The location currently employs 140 associates and is expected to employ 175 associates when the facility is fully operational.
“The arrival of the Kroger central fill facility offers an example of why I entered public service -- to improve our local economy and our neighborhoods. I’m so proud Kroger chose Jeffersonville and the River Ridge Commerce Center for this expansion of its pharmacy service. We’re confident the new home will help Kroger strengthen its connection to patients and their communities.”
“We want to thank the team at Kroger for their investment in the River Ridge Commerce Center,” said Josh Staten, Director of Business Development and Community Relations for the River Ridge Development Authority. “Kroger is a key fixture in our community and in the day-to-day lives of people around the country. We are proud of the work they are doing in the Greater Southern Indiana region. With a growing cluster of medical and bio-pharma operations within River Ridge, this investment by Kroger further establishes our business park as one of the top locations in the country to do business.”
