SOUTHERN INDIANA — Kroger Health will move its central fill facility from Kentucky to Jeffersonville's River Ridge Commerce Center, bringing 115 current jobs to Southern Indiana with plans to add 60 more positions.
The expanded site will feature 58,000 square feet of space, and the operation will be named Jeffersonville Central Fill.
Kroger said in a news release that it opened its first central fill facility in 2000, and has four such locations across the country.
“We are thankful for such a long and rewarding partnership with the City of Louisville and we’re glad we could keep our new location in the Greater Louisville area,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, in the news release.
“The expansion of the facility will allow our team to support the community at an even greater level. Additional resources have never been more important for our pharmacy staff members as they continue to serve a critical role in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Fill center support has proven to “ increase store pharmacy service levels, efficiencies, and allows frontline pharmacy staff more time to focus on clinical and customer services," Kroger said in the news release.
River Ridge has attracted numerous industries to the park, but the past year or so has seen the addition and expansion of multiple biomedical and pharmacy facilities at the commerce center including J. Knipper and Company's plans to expand via a new 150,000-square-foot facility.
The Kroger fill center will be along Logistics Avenue.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Kroger has been a great partner with the city, and obviously the creation of pharmaceutical jobs at River Ridge is a great benefit to Southern Indiana.
“I think you can take a look at the state of Indiana and see a big increase in businesses moving here because we're a very business-friendly, welcoming state,” Moore said Friday. “It's a great place to raise a family and we have a strong workforce.”
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy also expressed excitement with the news of the expansion.
“Kroger is such an important part of our community, and we value the important products and services they deliver every day. River Ridge welcomes Kroger to Jeffersonville, where they will join a growing cluster of medical and bio-pharma operations that have selected River Ridge Commerce Center as their new home,” Acy said in the news release.
New Albany OKs abatement
The New Albany City Council approved a five-year tax abatement plan Monday for MP Global Products, LLC. The Nebraska-based manufacturer is seeking to occupy a vacant building at 890 Central Court in the New Albany North Industrial Park for its recycled cardboard insulation packaging operation.
It would be MP Global's third manufacturing facility, and the first one outside of Nebraska.
“We're looking forward to having the plant up and running come Quarter Four and staying there for a really long time,” MP Global COO Reid Borgman told the council during Monday's virtual meeting.
The company has pledged to bring 53 jobs to New Albany. The abatement approved by the council is estimated to save MP Global about $113,000, and the state has pledged an additional $500,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job-creation plans.
Councilman Jason Applegate said the project should create about $2.2 million in annual payroll.
“This is a great project for the City of New Albany. A vacant building will have life to it,” he said.
