SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new partnership between Louisville's public transit agency and a supermarket chain aims to increase access for those traveling on buses in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC), announced Thursday that is partnering with Kroger to offer MyTARC cards at 20 stores across the Louisville area, including three stores in Southern Indiana located along the bus route. Customers are now able to purchase the cards and load their bus fare through the electronic fare system at participating stores.
The Southern Indiana Kroger locations with MyTARC access include the stores at 305 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Drive (off 10th Street) in Jeffersonville, and 200 New Albany Plaza (off State Street) in New Albany. Randy Frantz, TARC's assistant executive director, said the new partnership means expanded opportunities for community members. TARC has about 50,000 customers each day, including more than 80 percent going to and from work or school.
"It improves our ability to get employees to work, students to class, and provide access to needed resources each and every day," he said. "MyTARC is a step forward, a part of a larger offering of mobility as a service, the future of public transportation, and TARC is leading the way."
Frantz said the partnership with Kroger is part of a needed change in TARC's model of service to create more connected customers. This has been a year of change for the transit agency — MyTARC was introduced in January to create a quicker, easier payment process that involves just a tap of the card. Paper tickets were eliminated, and electronic fare boxes were installed on all TARC buses to replace 20-year-old fare boxes that only accepted cash or paper tickets.
"TARC is a safe and reliable mobility solutions provider with an emphasis on workforce and economic development," Frantz said. "We look forward to continue to grow our important role in the development of our city, the region and the larger Commonwealth [of Kentucky], and Kroger is now part of that development."
Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager and media spokesperson for Kroger's Louisville division, views the partnership between the chain and TARC as a "great asset" to have in the region, saying it improves both mobility and food access.
Customers can come into the store while they are grocery shopping and simply make a quick stop at the customer service desk instead of loading fare on the bus, she said, so there is more flexibility for those who prefer to pay cash.
"At Kroger, our purpose is to feed the human spirit, and how we do that is making the lives of our customers easier, simpler, and giving them access to something in our store that keeps them from having to make another stop on their trip home," Grant said. "Our partnership with TARC is such an honor. We are privileged to be part of this innovative solution for our customers and our associates."
Options for reloading MyTARC have previously been limited, so having the "vast network" of Kroger stores will be helpful for TARC customers, according to Angela Ubben, project manager for TARC. Previously, customers' management of their MyTARC fare was limited to online, Union Station and Nia Center kiosks in Louisville and onboard fixed-route TARC buses.
"This offers them a wide variety of different locations and a broader time frame in which to reload, and it's also important with the [Kroger stores] being near the stops," she said.
Cash payments are still available on TARC buses, but one ride on a fixed route costs $1.75 with cash versus $1.50 with MyTARC. MyTARC cards are also available for purchase and reloading at mytarc.ridetarc.org/efare.
