LOUISVILLE – Kentucky State Police announced Friday that three arrests have been made in the Kentucky State Fair investigation involving the discharge of a weapon on Aug. 17.
KSP detectives arrested a 15-year-old male of Louisville, who was identified as the person who discharged the weapon. This juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment first degree. Also arrested in connection with the incident, by Louisville Metro Police Department, was a 16-year-old male juvenile (Louisville) who was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and an 18-year-old male, identified as Jalen Hume of Louisville. Hume was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.
As initially reported, investigators recovered a single shell casing that was found at the site of the disruption. KSP detectives utilized gun trace technology to link the shell casing to the weapon it was fired from. This same weapon was used in a Louisville area crime earlier this month, which ultimately provided leads to the individuals involved in discharging a weapon at the State Fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.