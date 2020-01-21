Henryville — Local attorney Kyle Williams has announced his candidacy for Judge of Clark County Circuit Court 1.
Williams was born in Jeffersonville and has lived in Clark County for his entire life of 50 years. He is a 1987 graduate of Jeffersonville High School, a 1991 graduate of Indiana University, and a 1994 graduate of the University of Louisville Law School, according to a news release.
Williams has practiced law in the state and federal courts of Indiana and Kentucky since 1994, and in that time has handled thousands of legal matters, including civil and criminal trials, appeals, estates and real estate transactions.
Williams now manages child welfare (CPS) legal cases for the State of Indiana in six counties in southeastern Indiana.
A lifelong conservative, Williams was the president of the Indiana University College Republicans in 1990-91. He has twice been a delegate to Indiana State Republican convention (1990 and 2016). Williams has also been a precinct committeeman and Republican poll worker.
Williams has also been active in numerous community and governmental organizations, including:
• Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, 1998 to 2007, and 2016; Vice-President, 2003-04; President 2004-05; Secretary, 2006.
• Clark County Riverfront Development Corporation, Director, 1999 to 2003.
• Leadership Southern Indiana, Class of 1996-97.
• Leadership Louisville Bingham Fellows, Fellow, Class of 2000.
• Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., former board President.
• Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Parish Council.
• St. Augustine Catholic Church, Youth Commission.
• Indiana University Southeast Orchestra, Principal Viola, 2005 to present.
• Center for Cultural Resources, Indiana University Southeast, board member, 2012 to 2014.
Williams has been married to his wife, Janée, for 22 years and has two children: Patrick, 20; and Sarah Kate, 18.
“Clark County deserves a judge with sound, trusted judgment and I intend to bring that to Clark Circuit Court No 1,” Williams stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.