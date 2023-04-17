JEFFERSONVILLE — A new tacos and tequila restaurant will soon open in Jeffersonville.
The owners of La Catrina Tacos and Tequila aim to open a Jeffersonville location this summer.
"Our main focus will be tacos and it'll be more kind of a condensed version of La Catrina," said chef and co-owner Roza Segoviano. "So we will showcase our fully dressed tacos and shareables and things like that. We'll have some great burritos, quesadillas."
The new restaurant will be sandwiched between Parlour Pizza and Union Restaurant and Game Yard in the Big Four Station area of downtown Jeffersonville.
Its address is 125 West Chestnut St. in Jeffersonville in the building that used to house Bocce Bowl and That's My Dog.
"We have been dying to get in at the Big Four (area) for so long," she said. "And it's always been, every time a building has come up, it's not quite right, too far off the path. When they approached us, I was like 'Oh my gosh.' We were in the midst of opening Sleepy Rooster, we can't let this go."
She said La Catrina is excited to open in the spot. It also has a location in New Albany and operates the Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen breakfast and brunch restaurant.
"We are working hard to get up and going," she said.
