SOUTHERN INDIANA — Parents continue to struggle finding access to affordable, quality child care in Indiana, as the country sees a 10% decrease in child care workers compared to two years ago, but it is not leading to high rates of unemployment among parents.
Though there has been an overall decrease in the number of child care workers since 2019, Uric Dufrene, Indiana University Southeast professor of finance, pointed out that there has still been an increase in child care workers since November of 2020.
Tony Waterson, executive director of Southern Indiana Works, said there has been a historical problem of increasing capacity in child care because the wages do not match the education needed to be a provider.
“When you are asking someone to run a child care or business and they want them certified, and they typically have advanced degrees or associate’s degree above. But their pay does not equal that same skill set,” Waterson said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indiana ranked in the lowest category for annual mean wage of child care workers in 2020, at $22,790 or $10.96 an hour.
So even when parents are able to afford the increasing cost of child care, Waterson said that they are still having to be put on waiting lists due to a lack of capacity.
According to a 2021 Closing the Gap study by Early Learning Indiana, Clark and Floyd counties both rank moderately when it comes to affordability of early learning facilities, but Clark County is only able to serve a little over 55% of the children who may need care, and only 28.4% of that is considered high-quality capacity.
Floyd County ranks a bit higher, with the ability to serve 67% of children who may need care, though 27.4% is considered to be high-quality capacity.
However, Dufrene said that even with this lack of access to child care, looking at the bigger picture there has not been a significant decrease in employment or even productivity in parents.
“There was some research done by the National Bureau of Economic Research, this is early in 2021 so this is during the pandemic, and that research basically showed that child care issues had a minor impact on overall loss of employment,” Dufrene said.
The NBER study showed that parents of children 12 and younger had less employment losses than non-parents, Dufrene said. Of the parents who did lose their jobs, Dufrene said it was mostly mothers rather than fathers.
Dufrene said that labor force participation is down overall compared to before the pandemic, but it is down slightly more by women, at -1.6%, than men, at -1.4%. He noted it is difficult to specifically link this to issues with child care.
Information from the NBER showed that young mothers with no college degree face the biggest challenges, Dufrene said, noting that they are less likely to find remote jobs.
With the ability to work remotely, Dufrene said that parents have been able to watch their children at home and cut hours to make up for the child care deficit. Though he also noted that productivity has increased since before the pandemic, because people are able to cut out commute times and time spent dropping off and picking up children before and after work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.