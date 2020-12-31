GREENVILLE — A neighboring fire department is taking over day-to-day operations in Greenville to provide full staffing and consistent service.
Starting Thursday evening, the Lafayette Township Fire District assumed both staffing and management of fire/emergency operations for the Greenville Township.
The township has previously been served by volunteer-only department, but it will now be served by both paid firefighters and volunteers.
Lafayette Fire Chief Jeremy Klein said having a full-time fire crew available 24/7 will increase manpower and help with challenges faced by the former volunteer department, including a lack of day-time personnel.
“I think it’s definitely going to help the Greenville community, and they will hopefully not have that worry if runs will be handled, and there’s going to be someone at the station to get out the door and maybe have quicker response times,” he said. “I think the duty crew, the career guys paired up with dedicated volunteers in Greenville will be an excellent service to the community.”
The Greenville Township Fire District was approved in 2019, along with a fire board. The Greenville Fire Board gave final approval for the one-year contract with Lafayette Township Fire in October.
“During that process, the most economical thing for us to do as a township board was to contract services to [another department],” Greenville Fire Board member Matt Smith said. “Lafayette was chosen out of three proposals given to the board.”
Sgt. Ryan Houchen, public information officer for Lafayette Township Fire, said the Greenville fire station at U.S. 150 will be staffed 24/7 with three firefighters.
Any Greenville volunteer firefighters who wanted to continue their service have been offered the opportunity to continue volunteering as members of Lafayette Township Fire, he said.
“They are part of Lafayette Township Fire, and if they choose to continue serving in Greenville, they can do that,” Houchen said.
The Greenville Township Fire Department name will remain on buildings and apparatus after the transition.
Klein said a couple of Greenville volunteers are going through the hiring process with Lafayette Township Fire. He also hopes to recruit more volunteers moving forward.
The transition will provide more opportunities for the fire department to grow, Houchen said. Lafayette Township Fire plans to upgrade equipment, the fleet and services.
Klein said he would like to expand upon fire prevention education in Greenville, including safety plans for businesses and community programming.
Station upgrades are also needed to transform Greenville’s U.S. 150 fire station into a fire house where crews can more easily sleep, eat and work, Klein said.
Houchen said Lafayette Township Fire cannot survive without the support of volunteers supplementing the full-time crew, and he praised the service that Greenville volunteer firefighters have provided for the community.
“We will continue the service that Greenville volunteers have provided but on a more readily available basis,” he said. “We honor that sacrifice we’ve come from with the volunteers — that’s in our blood, and it’s how we started. We want to make sure they feel appreciated for what their sacrifices are, and we welcome them with open arms.”
Brian Groves served as the assistant chief for Greenville’s volunteer department but is taking a break as the transition takes place. He says the change is for the best.
“What we struggle with is having enough volunteers to provide service for our community,” he said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger, who represents the Greenville area, is happy to see the move to fulltime fire service in Greenville, noting that the township has previously relied upon mutual aid from Lafayette and Georgetown fire departments to assist with emergencies.
The Floyd County Commissioners approved the formation of the fire district and appointed the fire board.
“For me, this is just the first step in a journey to bring good, solid reliable fire protection to Floyd County,” he said.
The commissioners have recently discussed the idea of forming a countywide fire and EMS service. The vote on the unified Floyd County service was pushed to 2021 by county commissioners, but this week, a fire district subcommittee was been formed to explore the possibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.