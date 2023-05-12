CLARSKVILLE – About 90 landlords in Clarksville have registered in the town’s rental inspection program that launched earlier this year.
Town officials said the program aims to make sure renters are living in a safe environment and to improve the relationship between landlords and the people who live in their properties.
Some landlords and renters have expressed concerns about the program.
“We’ve got, I’d say right now on estimated number, we have (around) 90 rental properties that we know of that have already registered,” said Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr.
Barr said some people are still concerned about the program, but they are complying with its requirements.
He said he’s happy with the response and the town is now working perfecting software that will be used for the inspections. The goal is to start inspections in the third quarter of this year.
The program is also the sparking curiosity of municipal leaders in cities and towns in the region.
“We’ve gotten multiple calls from many jurisdictions,” Barr said. “I will tell you, several within our region.”
Per the town’s rental inspection program all landlords in Clarksville must register their rental properties with the town. Then, the town will inspect these properties once every three years, examining features like the heating, cooling, electrical and plumbing systems.
Clarksville Town Council member Mike Mustain said he is receiving feedback from landlords and residents about the program.
Mustain said there are good landlords in Clarksville, but the bad landlords need to be regulated by the town.
“Some landlords, they’re very upset about it and they don’t want anything to do with it,” Mustain said. “...we cannot just target or just have an ordinance for one landlord, it has to be uniform across the board.”
He said he’s heard from renters who are happy that the program is in place.
“I have people all the time who are happy that we are doing this,” Mustain said. “Who are happy they are not going to have to heat their house with an oven or walk in sewage that’s coming out from underneath he wax seals of their commode.”
At least one Clarksville resident has filed a lawsuit against the town about the program.
The ACLU is representing resident Gary Carpenter in a class action lawsuit against Clarksville. The lawsuit alleges the town’s rental inspection program infringes on his rights as a renter and his Fourth Amendment rights.
“Under the Ordinance, Mr. Carpenter’s home—and hundreds or thousands like it in the Town — is subject to mandatory inspection by Town officials at least once every three years, and more often if a re-inspection is necessary or if the Town had reason to believe or receives a complaint that his home does not comply with all applicable code requirements,” the lawsuit states. “The “routine inspections” of Mr. Carpenter’s home that are required by the Ordinance are mandatory without regard to whether the Town first obtains a warrant or other form of judicial or quasi-judicial order following pre-compliance review before a neutral decisionmaker.”
Court records do not show a response from Clarksville.
