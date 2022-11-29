Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain - a rumble of thunder is still possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain - a rumble of thunder is still possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.