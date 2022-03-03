NEW ALBANY — Floyd County property owners with land abutting an abandoned CSX rail line may be entitled to federal payouts.
U.S. Federal Claims Court Judge Eleni M. Roumel ruled recently that landowners are owed compensation as new easements are installed in preparation to turn the former Monon Route into a public recreation trail.
Though easements were part of the original railway project, the new use of the line requires additional recreational easements and protection of the infrastructure in case it's converted back for rail use.
The near 62-mile line runs between New Albany and Bedford. The City of New Albany and the Indiana Trails Fund are working to convert the former railway into a Rails to Trails feature. New Albany and the Indiana Trails Fund aren't responsible for the eminent domain payouts.
Though the firm didn't have any Floyd County clients as of Wednesday, Lewis Rice is representing multiple landowners who are seeking easement payments. Lindsay Brinton, an attorney with Lewis Rice, said appraisers have been hired as part of a court agreement to determine how much is owed to landowners who have filed cases.
She said payouts could range “from a couple of thousand to a couple of hundred thousand dollars” depending on how much of a landowners' property is affected. Other factors including agricultural use on a property could affect how much the federal government owes a landowner.
But as Brinton explained, the federal government isn't required to notify landowners that they are owed payments. Those seeking compensation must file a court case.
“We've asked the federal government to notify landowners and they've said no,” Brinton said Wednesday.
She emphasized the easement issue won't affect Rails to Trails and that the partners in the project are following the rules for establishing the extensive pedestrian and biking route.
“The local actors — the railroad company the Indiana Trails Fund and the City of New Albany — they're all acting in compliance with federal law,” she said.
Brinton didn't know how many property owners in Floyd County could be entitled to payouts, but the initial proceedings included 50 clients.
Though the Rails to Trails project is likely years away from being completed, the payouts are still owed to the landowners because the easements go into effect beforehand.
New Albany is seeking funds to help with its portion of the Rails to Trails project. The city intends to name its portion of the pathway the South Monon Freedom Trail.
The entire rail line spans five counties. New Albany's portion would begin along the rail line near Indiana University Southeast and wind through the city, eventually connecting with the Ohio River Greenway.
