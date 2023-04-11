NEW ALBANY – The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be pouring concrete on the lower deck of eastbound Interstate 64 beginning Friday evening through Saturday, weather permitting. The right lane of eastbound I-64 (lower deck) will be closed on or after 6 p.m. Friday. The lane closure will remain in effect until around 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the completion of concrete pouring activities.
Eastbound I-64 traffic will still be permitted across the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge. The eastbound I-64 exit ramp to New Albany will remain open. Access to I-64 eastbound from New Albany and eastbound I-64 to Interstate 264 will be closed during the lane closure.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
