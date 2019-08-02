NEW ALBANY — Lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday on the Interstate-64 ramp to Elm Street at Exit 123 in New Albany for a drainage project at Elm Street and Scribner Drive near the Floyd County Library.
Work is scheduled for nighttime hours. The project is expected to be complete in approximately three weeks.
Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution in and near work zones.
