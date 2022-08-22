CLARK COUNTY — The Omni River Ridge Railroad plans to begin repairs as early as Tuesday at the Ind. 62 rail crossing near Charlestown. The crossing is located just over a mile west of Ind. 3.
Single lane closures will be in place on Ind. 62 while work is in progress. At least one lane will remain open in each direction. Repairs are expected to be complete on Thursday, weather permitting.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones.
