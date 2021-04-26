NEW ALBANY — With bridge inspections complete, lane closures for the Sherman Minton Renewal project are slated to begin in June.
Ahead of those closures, crews will make repairs to alternative routes, which will include construction on ramps on Interstate 65, Interstate 64 and Interstate 265 in Indiana, bridge officials announced in a news release.
“The ramp improvements, scheduled to begin May 17 and lasting approximately two weeks, will require shoulder restrictions,” officials said in the news release. “The timeline is subject to change due to potential weather delays.”
The I-265 east to I-65 south ramp is slated for work, and I-65 south will be reduced to two lanes at the I-265 overpass.
The I-265 to I-64 west ramp, and the I-64 east to I-265 ramp, will also be included in the improvements. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes on I-64 westbound at Captain Frank Road during the work.
There will be reduced speed signs posted during construction, and officials asked the public to be mindful of workers.
“Following the completion of the ramp improvements, lane restrictions on the Sherman Minton Bridge will begin in early June,” officials said in the news release. “This will reduce both eastbound and westbound traffic to two lanes in each direction in preparation of painting and deck replacement. A detailed update on this work will be provided in the coming weeks.”
The estimated timeline for the construction is 843 days for the $137 million project that's expected to extend the life of the bridge for up to 30 years. Full closures on the bridge are expected to be limited to about 54 days during construction.
For more information, visit shermanmintonrenewal.com.
