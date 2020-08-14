FLOYD COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close the far right lane on the upper and lower decks of the Sherman Minton Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 18, for inspection. Lane closures will be in place on I-64 EB and WB from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The inspection will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 19, in case of inclement weather.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
