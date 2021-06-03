LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office has advised motorists of lane closures scheduled Monday, June 7, on the John F. Kennedy Bridge in Jefferson County.
A KYTC crew and bridge inspectors from a consultant engineering firm will be inspecting and performing preventive maintenance on the bridge.
The Kennedy has six lanes for southbound traffic on Interstate 65. The left three lanes will be closed at mile marker 137.1, just beyond the Indiana approach, beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT Monday.
The right three lanes will remain open. All lanes are expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Northbound I-65 traffic on the adjacent Abraham Lincoln Bridge will not be affected.
The Kennedy Bridge opened to traffic in 1964. It was renovated and reconfigured for six lanes of southbound traffic in 2016 as part of the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project.
