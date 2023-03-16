NEW ALBANY – The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be pouring concrete on the lower deck of eastbound Interstate 64 during the evening of Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1, weather permitting.
The right lane of eastbound I-64 (lower deck) will be closed beginning on or after 6 p.m. March 31. The lane closure will remain in effect throughout the day Saturday until about 1 p.m., or until the completion of concrete pouring activities.
Eastbound I-64 traffic will still be permitted across the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge. The eastbound I-64 exit ramp to New Albany will remain open. Access to I-64 eastbound from New Albany and eastbound I-64 to I-264 will be closed during the weekend lane closure.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
