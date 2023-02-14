NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be repairing guardrails within the project area during the evening of Thursday, Feb. 16, weather permitting. Lane closures will be implemented as follows:
• I-64 Eastbound to I-265 Eastbound: ramp right lane closure beginning on or after 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• I-64 Eastbound (prior to I-265 interchange): left lane closure beginning on or after 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• I-265 Eastbound to I-65 Southbound: ramp right lane closure beginning on or after 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• I-64 Westbound off ramp to New Albany: ramp right lane closure beginning on or after 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The times noted above are permissible times for the closures. These closures may or may not be in effect for the entire period noted. Motorists should slow down, drive distraction free and be aware of the changing traffic patterns.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
