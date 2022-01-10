Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane has announced his intention to seek another term. Lane officially filed the paperwork to run for re-election on Jan. 6.
Lane is running to build on his record of accomplishments in the office, including strong sentences for perpetrators of crimes against children, violent crime and drug dealing.
“For the past two years, I have led this office as it represented victims of crimes across a wide spectrum, from theft and burglary to murder,” said Prosecutor Lane. “I am certainly proud of the impact we’ve had on the lives of residents who have had their lives significantly affected by crime.”
Lane has served as Floyd County Prosecutor since 2020.
In 2021 alone, Lane secured over 2,400 guilty pleas. Lane has also obtained stiff sentences in several high-level felony cases such as a 65 year sentence on a murder, a 35 year sentence in a child molesting case and a 33 year sentence on an attempted murder.
In addition, Lane pledged to continue to keep the recidivism rates low. True to that promise, his office continues to hold accountable those that commit repeated crimes in our community. Lane also led an effort to crack down on property crime, thefts and car break-ins. His work with law enforcement resulted in multiple arrests and convictions, deterring additional crime, and bringing these property criminals to justice.
“The county prosecutor plays a key leadership role in the judicial system. I am proud of the working relationship my office has developed with all levels of law enforcement,” said Prosecutor Lane. “It is vital that all law enforcement agencies, including the prosecutor’s office, work as a team to have the greatest impact on crime.”
Prosecutor Lane also plays a role in enforcing child support orders. Thanks to the incredible hard work and determination of his child support staff, $10 million in owed support was collected and distributed to children and families in 2021.
According to Lane, “Regular child support can mean the difference for a child to remain in their home, and have food, clothing, and other needs met. It impacts everything we do in our office,” said Lane, explaining that as paternity and child support is established, it leads to fewer children living in poverty and lowers the likelihood they will one day become involved in the criminal justice system.”
Under Lane’s leadership, the Prosecutor’s office plays a key role in helping crime victims. Over the past 2 years, Lane’s office has helped more than 1,425 victims of crime with services and support.
“Our office has a solid record of resolving cases in a manner favorable to victims,” said Prosecutor Lane. “I am proud of my staff and the hard work they put in day in and day out to serve Floyd County. I am grateful, every day, for the opportunity I have been given to serve my community as your Prosecutor and I hope the voters see fit to continue the good work we have started,” said Lane.
Prior to becoming Prosecutor, Lane was Floyd County Chief Deputy for over three years. Lane graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Communications from IU Southeast. He received a Master of Science in social work and graduated with a Juris Doctor, cum laude from Capital University Law School.
Prior to his service as a Prosecuting Attorney, Lane had a private law practice where he litigated complex governmental legislation and financial issues in State and Federal Court. He also previously served as the Greenville Town Attorney, the attorney for the Floyd County Council and as a member of the Floyd County Election Board.
Lane resides in New Albany with his wife, Christina, and their four children. They are active members of Southeast Christian Church.
