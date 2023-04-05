CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane and ramp restrictions set to begin Monday evening on Interstate 65 northbound between the Biggs Road overpass and just south of Memphis (Exit 16) for pavement repairs in Clark County. Restrictions are scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m.
This also includes closure of the northbound on-ramp at Memphis (Exit 16). Drivers should expect to merge to the northbound center lane. Lane and ramp restrictions are expected to remain in place through end of Tuesday, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect back-ups and delays while work is in progress. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
