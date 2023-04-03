FLOYD COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving, Inc. announces lane restrictions on U.S. 150 between Galena and Greenville in Floyd County.
Beginning on or after Monday, April 10 contractors will close one lane of U.S. 150 over Indian Creek and Jersey Park Creek, both located approximately 2.5 miles east of Ind. 335 to perform two bridge deck overlay projects. During the project U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane and traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists should watch for stopped traffic as they approach the bridge.
The contract was awarded to E&B Paving, Inc. for $1.8 million in November and has completion date of late October. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
