NEW ALBANY – The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be adjusting the paint containment system and access points on the lower deck of the Sherman Minton bridge during evening hours Friday through Saturday, weather permitting. Lane closures will be in place as follows:
* I-64 Westbound: Left lane (lower deck) will be closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.
* I-264 Westbound ramp to I-64 Westbound: Closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.
* I-64 Eastbound: Right lane will be closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday. The lane closure will remain in effect until around 6 a.m. on Saturday, or until the completion of scheduled activities.
Subsequent to these activities and through the duration of Phase 3 construction, nightly lane closures of the top deck lane are anticipated each weekday. Permissible times for lane closures are listed on the website but will generally be in place from 10 p.m. in the evening until 6 a.m. the following morning. This closure will restrict access to the New Albany exit ramp (123).
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible. Please slow down through work zones and obey traffic laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.