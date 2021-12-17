LANESVILLE — Fifteen years ago, the ELF (Embracing Lanesville Families) started with a conversation between a student and teacher. The student was depressed over a family situation in which there would be no food or gifts for the holidays. Out of this conversation, the ELF project was born.
ELF is an annual holiday tradition for Lanesville Community Schools to support our families with food, clothing and toys for Christmas. It features a canned food drive and money collection to purchase clothing and gifts for those in need. For 2021, the school is supporting 23 families and 55 children. Recently, over 50 students shopped for gifts, spending $9,000 dollars on clothing and toys.
The corporation would like to express appreciation to the entire Lanesville Community for its support and would like to highlight our newest community partners — Layton and Ambrose Construction, for their $1,000 dollar donation. These companies are currently constructing the new Amazon distribution center off exit 113 in Lanesville.
