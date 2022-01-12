LANESVILLE — A Lanesville man is facing child molestation charges.
Bryan K. Benson, 38, was arrested by the Indiana State Police late Tuesday.
State officials contacted ISP Detective Chris Tucker about child molestation allegations involving a pre-teen in Harrison County late last month. He conducted an interview at the Comfort House Child Advocacy Center in Corydon on Dec. 20 and then interviewed family members and Benson.
On Tuesday night ISP Trooper Nathan Newtown and Harrison County Deputy Hunter Anderson arrested Benson at his apartment in Lanesville.
Benson is facing two counts of child molestation, a Level Four felony. In Indiana, Level Four felonies can lead to time behind bars and fines.
He was transported to the Harrison County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.