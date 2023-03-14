INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, will congratulate the Lanesville Junior-Senior High School girls' basketball team on winning the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 1A Championship with Senate Resolution 23 at the Statehouse on Thursday.
On Feb. 25, the Lanesville Junior-Senior High School girls' basketball team won their first state championship in school history. The team beat Bethany Christian Schools by a score of 61-40.
"It's no small feat to have a successful season, let alone to win a state championship," Byrne said. "It takes a lot of dedication and hard work from all members of the team to reach this high achievement."
SR 23 recognizes the team and their coach, Angie Hinton, on their successful season and championship win.
"Nothing brings me more joy than to see young Hoosiers from Senate District 47 succeed," Byrne said. "I look forward to welcoming the Lanesville High School girls' basketball team to the Statehouse and congratulating them on their first state title."
For more information about SR 23 visit iga.in.gov.
